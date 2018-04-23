South Korean President Welcomes Nuclear Tests Halt by North Korea

TOKYO (Sputnik) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that North Korea’s decision to halt nuclear and ballistic missile tests was an "important decision" toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

"The measure for nuclear tests halt in North Korea is an important decision toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the president said, as quoted by his press service.

DPRK's decision to suspend its nuclear and missile testing ahead of talks with South Korean and US officials has been hailed by world leaders.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday promised to end nuclear and long-range missile tests and shut a nuclear test side in the country's north, according local media. The decision was reportedly made at a meeting of the ruling party’s central committee on Friday.