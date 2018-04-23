WATCH Air India Plane's Window Panel Fall Off Amid Turbulence

A total of 242 people were aboard the plane, three of the passengers were slightly injured as a result of the incident.

An Air India airplane entered a turbulence zone while flying from Amritsar to New Delhi on April 19; the violent shaking caused the windowpane to fall out.

"I've never come across anything like that. For 10-12 minutes we passed an area of incredibly strong turbulence," the plane's pilot said.

Three people received minor injuries in the incident due to luggage falling from the overhead compartments. One passenger who was not fastened in hit her head against the inside of the cabin.

A total of 236 passengers and six crew members were on board the Boeing 787 plane, which had been in service for six years.