The explosion took place in an identity cards distribution center for voters in the Dasht-i-Barchi area of Kabul, the Pajhwok news agency reported.
Taliban reportedly denied involvement in the attack.
Casualties reported as suicide bomber hits voter registration center in Afghan capital Kabul
18 dead and 60 wounded, many of them in serious condition — as an initial result — in the bombing of one of the registration centers for the elections west of the capital #Kabul
Afghanistan is currently suffering from political, social and security instability due to the activity of the Taliban and the Daesh* terrorist organization, which is outlawed in Russia.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
