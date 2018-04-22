At Least 31 People Killed, 54 Injured in Explosion in Kabul - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 31 people were killed and another 54 injured in an explosion organized by a suicide attacker in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday, local media reported citing police official Hashmatullah Stanikzai.

The explosion took place in an identity cards distribution center for voters in the Dasht-i-Barchi area of Kabul, the Pajhwok news agency reported.

Taliban reportedly denied involvement in the attack.

The upcoming elections in Afghanistan are slated for October, while the registration of candidates started on April 14. The Taliban radical movement has rejected the offer of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to participate in Afghanistan’s parliamentary and local elections.

Afghanistan is currently suffering from political, social and security instability due to the activity of the Taliban and the Daesh* terrorist organization, which is outlawed in Russia.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia