Register
22:11 GMT +320 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    China's Deep Sea Warrior

    China Plans Base in South China Sea to Launch Deep-Diving Drones

    © Xinhua/Guo Cheng
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Just after the likely next head of US Pacific Command told Congress China’s undersea warfare capability is one of the most pressing threats to the US, a new report says Beijing is establishing another base in the South China Sea for deploying manned and unmanned submersible vehicles.

    The base would be located in Sanya, a city on the southern edge of China's Hainan island, Asia Times reported Friday.

    Image of Status-6 plans accidentally leaked on Russian national television in late 2015.
    © Photo: Youtube / ЮрБас
    Navy Chief Lifts Veil on the Capabilities of Russia's New Stealth Underwater Drone

    The Chinese state outlet People's Daily reported Thursday that workers are set to complete a new research center in Sanya for maritime exploration and data collection by 2019. The base, the construction costs of which are estimated at around $85 million, will be run by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

    The facility can reportedly service between five and seven manned and unmanned underwater vehicles, some of which can reach depths of 4,500 meters, or nearly 15,000 feet underwater. One of

    The deep-diving vessels could be used to gather information on ships from foreign navies conducting freedom-of-navigation operations in the South China Sea, working alongside submarines and ships from the People's Liberation Army Navy, analysts told Asia Times.

    On April 10, China Daily reported that China's new manned submersible, Shenhai Yongshi, or "Deep Sea Warrior" returned from a 50-day underwater expedition that Bai Chunli, president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said marked "another achievement for China in developing deep-sea manned submersibles."

    "China has identified underseas warfare as a priority, both for increasing their own capabilities as well as challenging ours," United States Fleet Forces commander Admiral Philip Davidson told Congress this week during a hearing to address his nomination to become the next head of US Pacific Command.

    Cybercrime
    CC0
    US Navy: China Exploiting Academia, US Contractors to Steal Technology

    "The Chinese are investing in a range of platforms, including quieter submarines armed with increasingly sophisticated weapons, unmanned underwater vehicles, new sensors and new fixed-wing and rotary-wing submarine-hunting aircraft… And they're also pursuing other technologies to give them better insights into our operations in the undersea domain," the admiral said.

    While space exploration often evokes mystery in popular culture as the next or ultimate frontier, more humans have been on the moon than have explored the zone of the ocean named after Hades from Greek myth, the region from 20,000 feet below sea level to the ocean's lowest point, Mental Floss reported in January 2017.

    In January, the Chinese Academy of Sciences revealed that underwater acoustic sensors had been placed strategically to track US or US-allied submarines visiting the US territory of Guam, where the US military maintains a base.

    Navy vessels are moored in port at the U.S. Naval Base Guam at Apra Harbor, Guam March 5, 2016
    © REUTERS / Major Jeff Landis,USMC (Ret.)/Naval Base Guam/Handout/File Photo
    Beijing’s Underwater Surveillance System Tracks Submarines Near Guam

    Some analysts say that China simply has a lot of catching up to do in anti-submarine warfare, which might be motivating the push to develop underseas warfare capability.

    Research firm IHS Markit reported in 2017 that while the PLA-Navy will likely be the largest navy in the world by 2020, "it is widely acknowledged that the PLAN remains comparatively weak in countering underwater threats."

    Nevertheless, "Beijing is cognizant of this potentially game-ending deficiency and has devoted considerable resources to boosting the PLAN's ASW capabilities in recent decades," IHS Markit added.

    Related:

    Beijing 'Sending a Message to Anybody Meddling in South China Sea' – Scholar
    'Post Brexit Conflict of Power': No Gaffe in South China Sea Dispute - Analyst
    Chinese Firm, Manila Discuss ‘Co-Ownership’ Agreement Over South China Sea Oil
    Beijing Plans Floating Nuclear Power Plant in Disputed South China Sea
    Chinese Su-35 Fighter Jets Train for Combat Conditions in South China Sea
    Tags:
    deep-sea, underwater drones, US Navy, PLA Navy, South China Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chemical Laboratory Warehouse of Militants Discovered in Douma
    From President to Penthouse
    From President to Penthouse
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse