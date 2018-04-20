Seoul, Pyongyang Set Up Hotline Between Leaders Ahead of Inter-Korean Summit

"A direct hotline between leaders of South and North Korea has been set up, and at 03:41 p.m. [06:41 GMT] today a phone call, which lasted 4 minutes 19 seconds, took place," the official said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula escalated in 2017 after DPRK conducted several ballistic missile launches and a nuclear test in violation of UN resolutions.
In early March, a high-ranking South Korean delegation visited North Korea for talks with the North Korean leader. Upon the delegation's return, the South Korean presidential office announced that Seoul and Pyongyang had reached a historic agreement on holding the third ever summit of the countries' leaders.
