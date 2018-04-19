Register
12:46 GMT +319 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Statue depicting the Reunification of Korea, located in Pyongyang, Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea)

    South Korean President Endorses Pyongyang's Demand for Signing Peace Treaty

    CC BY 2.0 / Mario Micklisch / Women of Korea, symbolising the wish for korean reunification
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    TOKYO (Sputnik) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed his support on Thursday for the North's long-time demand to sign a full-fledged peace treaty instead of the Korean Armistice Agreement concluded in 1953 after the end of the Korean War.

    "We should put an end to the armistice that has lasted for 65 years and move toward signing a peace treaty through the declaration of the end of the war," Moon told editors-in-chief of local media outlet at a meeting in the Blue House, as quoted by his press service.

    The president noted that the upcoming inter-Korean summit was a "dramatic change."

    "Through the inter-Korean summit, we must create a milestone in the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, establish permanent peace and develop sustainable inter-Korean relations. It should also prompt the success of the North Korea-US summit," Moon said.

    Moon's statement comes a day after South Korean top security adviser Chung Eui-yong said that South Korea may sign a peace treaty with North Korea if Pyongyang gives up nuclear weapons.

    READ MORE: North Korea 'Changed the Game': 'New Paradigm' Opened for US, Korean Peninsula

    On March 5-6, South Korea’s high-ranking delegation visited North Korea. Upon the delegation's return, the South Korean presidential office announced that Seoul and Pyongyang had reached a historic agreement on holding the third ever summit of the countries’ leaders.

    President Donald Trump, accompanied by CIA Director-designate Rep. Michael Pompeo, left, waits to speak at the Central Intelligence Agency in Langley, Va., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Trump Tweets: 'Mike Pompeo Met With Kim Jong-un in North Korea Last Week'
    The meeting between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is scheduled for April 27, and it will be followed by US Donald Trump’s meeting with Kim, expected to take place at the end of May.

    South and North Korea remain legally at war, as no peace treaty was signed after the Korean War of 1950-1953. The 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement provided for a suspension of open hostilities and a fixed demarcation line with a buffer zone.

    READ MORE: Once Sidelined From Korea Talks, Abe's Prestige Burnished by Mar-a-Lago Summit

    North Korea has repeatedly announced that it would no longer abide by the armistice and called for replacing it with a peace treaty, stressing that the 1953 agreement was meant to be a transitional measure. However, tensions on the peninsula, as well as the North’s hesitation to take steps toward denuclearization have curbed the talks on the issue.

    Related:

    Trump Confirms 'Very High Level' Talks Between US, North Korea
    Kidnapped South Korean Actress, Darling of Kim Jong-il Dies at 91
    S Korean Air Force to Hold Joint Drills With US on Guam - Reports
    Tags:
    peace treaty, Moon Jae-in, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apocalyptic Scenario: Huge Sandstorm Sweeps Through Iranian City of Yazd
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse