Register
23:40 GMT +318 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Russian and Indian national flags

    India-Russia Relation Encompasses Spiritual, Cultural Ties: Russian Ambassador

    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Ambassador Nikolay Rishatovich Kudashev recently visited Himachal Pradesh where the legendary Russian painter Nicholas Roerich had settled down in 1927. Speaking to Sputnik, the ambassador shared his views on further promoting the India-Russia relationship through cultural and artistic exchanges.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The visit of Ambassador Nikolay Rishatovich Kudashev, the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of India to Himachal Pradesh mainly focused on the legacy of legendary Russian painter and philosopher Nicholas Roerich.

    The Roerich estate is located in Naggar, 25 km from Kullu, where Roerich came in 1927 from St Petersburg. He made the village his home for more than 20 years. The Roerich estate, now managed by a Trust, comprises the premises of the Indian-Russian Memorial Complex, the Gallery of N.K. Roerich, Helena Roerich Arts College and exhibition halls in the buildings of the Urusvati Himalayan Research Institute. Ambassador Nikolay Rishatovich Kudashev is also the vice-chairman of the Trust.

    Sputnik: Your Excellency, you recently visited Himachal Pradesh and Indian press particularly covered it with much enthusiasm. How was your experience?

    Nikolay R. Kudashev: Himachal Pradesh is truly considered the cradle of Himalayan wisdom and a true source of inspiration and ideas of the prophets and enlighteners of humanity. The illustrious Russian family of the Roerichs, whose unique artistic, scientific, philosophical and aesthetic heritage has become an integral part of world culture had made Kullu valley their second home. And it was a pleasure and privilege to visit this land.

    READ MORE: Nuclear ABC: Rosatom Explains Nuclear Science to Indian School Children

    Sputnik:  What are your plans for further promoting this special relationship between Russia and Himachal Pradesh?

    Nikolay R. Kudashev: Strong connectivity between Russian and Indian regions is yet another proof of sincere aspiration of our countries to deepen bilateral cooperation, and we believe the Governors' Forum, which is planned to be functional starting from this autumn, could benefit to the idea. It is high time we boosted this connectivity and fraternal relations between Himachal Pradesh with the Altai Republic of Russia, the Buryat Republic of Russia, and the Republic of Crimea and the North Caucasus regions.

    Nicholas Roerich (1874-1947), renowned Russian artist, explorer, philosopher and writer, in the study of his home in the Himalayan Kulu Valley, India, 1945. (File)
    © Sputnik /
    Calls for Converting Roerich’s Estate in India as Centre for Art Collaboration
    Sputnik: What are your views on the efforts made by the government of Himachal Pradesh in the preservation and promotion of Roerich's legacy?

    Nikolay R. Kudashev: We are confident that the platform of the Roerich Museum in Naggar, which is believed to have got a second life as a precious fount of culture, arts and knowledge in the laps of the Himalayas with the strong support and meaningful guidance of Governor of Himachal Pradesh H.E. Mr. Acharya Dev Vrat and Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh H.E. Mr. Jai Ram Thakur will open the doors for enhancing cooperation between Russia and Himachal Pradesh. These initiatives serve as a vivid embodiment of close spiritual and cultural ties between our countries and our people, which is of particular importance for us.

    Sputnik:  Roerich Pact, which will witness its 83rd anniversary this year, has played an important role in forming of international law standards and public activity in the field of protection of cultural heritage. Please tell us more about the significance of Roerich Pact in Modern times.

    Nikolay R. Kudashev: It is a common knowledge that the pact formulated by Nicholas Roerich, an outstanding artist, scientist, and philosopher, was signed at a time when Hitler's fascism was already raising its ugly head in the heart of Europe, that is why the main purpose of this document was to create legal preconditions for saving cultural heritage and a wide range of cultural treasures, including historical and architectural monuments, museums, and institutions of science, art, and education especially in time of war and destruction.

    The importance of the Pact cannot be overemphasized because nowadays cultural values are still under threat due to local armed conflicts, rampant extremism, and terrorist attacks. What is happening now in Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, where monuments and museum complexes have been destroyed to the ground or looted, as well as some certain European countries make efforts to eradicate the sacred memory of the tragic events, enormous sacrifices and heroic feats during the World War II are the most vivid examples. 

    International Space Station
    CC0
    Indian Students Get Surprise Call From Russian Cosmonauts in Int'l Space Station (VIDEO)
    Sputnik:   What is your view on the present state of Indo-Russian relations?

    Nikolay R. Kudashev: It is heartening that we enjoy special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and it is as strong as ever now. The main feature of our relations is not only mutual affinity between our leaders — President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will meet this autumn during the Annual Bilateral Summit in India, but also unbreakable bonds established between our two peoples. The fruitful relationship between India and Russia is also reflected in the warmth and the corresponding fruitful relationship Russia has with Himachal Pradesh.

    Sputnik:  What are the newer scopes or avenues of mutual partnership between India and Russia?

    Nikolay R. Kudashev: Our ties are constantly progressing embracing new spheres of cooperation, e.g. tourism, agriculture, high technologies, education, culture, especially yoga studies, etc.

    READ MORE: India's Presence in Central Asia is Welcome — Russian Envoy

    Sputnik: India and Russia have traveled a long journey together which is built on trust and warmth. Do you think the interaction has come down a bit in recent times and there is a need for renewed attempts to strengthen it? Specifically, in the sphere of people to people contact, veterans feel the mutual interaction amongst younger generation has thinned down. What is your opinion could be the reason for this shift and what should be done to revive it?

     Nikolay R. Kudashev: The Russian-Indian relations can be easily characterized by an unprecedented level of trust and mutual affinity; there is a never-ending sympathy between people of our countries. Special and privileged strategic partnership is dynamically expanding year by year combining traditional spheres of cooperation as well as new areas, which are being actively explored.

    Russia and India are facing the same multiple issues, from the threat of terrorism and drug menace to building a sustainable environment and promoting regional cooperation, especially for a larger Eurasia. People-to-people ties are the vital part of our relations, and we highly value the interest of young generations in contributing to our joint projects and bilateral relations. As for the "shift" — I was mentioning it earlier, it is not that Russia and India are running apart from each other, there are new vistas coming up our way and sometimes we are not able to capitalize on them. Let me assure you, we are using every opportunity to further expand our cooperation bilaterally and multilaterally.

     

     

     

    Related:

    70 Years of India-Russia Friendship: Gala Event Marks Conclusion of Festivities
    Unwise for US to Think Sanctions Will Hamper India-Russia Arms Deals - Analyst
    Russia's Almaz-Antey Corp. to Show Cutting-Edge Military Equipment in India
    US Sanctions Unlikely to Affect Russia-India Talks on S-400 Missile Deliveries
    Tags:
    affinity with Russia, trust, common enemy, Russia-India relations, Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi, Nikolai Roerich, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apocalyptic Scenario: Huge Sandstorm Sweeps Through Iranian City of Yazd
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse