Register
10:41 GMT +318 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman Buddhist monk prays next to unification flags during the Peace Conference of World Buddhist Bhikkhunis for Reunification of North and South Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 12, 2018

    Seoul May Sign Peace Treaty With Pyongyang – Senior Security Adviser

    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    111

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea may sign a peace treaty with North Korea, if Pyongyang gives up nuclear weapons, formally putting end to the Korean War, a South Korean top security adviser said Wednesday.

    "We are examining the possibility of replacing the Korean Armistice Agreement with a peace treaty," Chung Eui-yong told reporters, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

    The senior official said that the presidential office was looking forward to such an agreement between the two Koreas "in any form," noting that "if necessary there could be a three-party or four-party agreement."

    "The meaning of denuclearization does not vary from country to country. The way we, the United States and North Korea see denuclearization is the same … It is not a goal that cannot be achieved," Chung said.

    According to the official, Seoul and Washington have been discussing the ways in which to ensure the success of the upcoming inter-Korean and US-North Korea summits.

    "For instance, we are discussing how we could remove the [security] concerns held by North Korea. We have also held in-depth discussions on how we could guarantee the North's bright future should the North make the right decision," he added.

    US President Donald Trump said at a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the day before that he would give his "blessing" to North and South Koreas to "discuss the end of the war."

    READ MORE: Trump Says He's Spoken Personally With North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un

    Navy vessels are moored in port at the US Naval Base Guam at Apra Harbor, Guam March 5, 2016
    © REUTERS / Major Jeff Landis,USMC (Ret.)/Naval Base Guam/Handout/File Photo
    S Korean Air Force to Hold Joint Drills With US on Guam - Reports
    On March 5-6, a high-ranking South Korean delegation visited North Korea. Upon the delegation's return, the South Korean presidential office announced that Seoul and Pyongyang had reached a historic agreement on holding the third ever summit between the countries’ leaders.

    The meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim is scheduled for April 27, and it will be followed by Trump’s meeting with Kim, which is slated to take place at the end of May.

    North and South Korea remain legally at war, as no peace treaty was ever signed after the Korean War of 1950-1953. The 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement provided for the suspension of open hostilities and a fixed demarcation line with a buffer zone.

    Related:

    US Strikes on Syria Message to Iran, N Korea - Constitutional Commision Member
    N Korea's Celebrations of 'Day of Sun' Lack Their Usual Military Flair (PHOTOS)
    Lawmaker: Russia Should Sell S-300 Air Defense Systems to Iran, N. Korea, Syria
    Tags:
    peace treaty, war, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse