Register
17:40 GMT +317 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Indian navy guided-missile corvette INS Kulish (P63) is underway in formation with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1 during Exercise Malabar 2012. (File)

    Indian Navy Tracks Chinese Warships in IOR, Wittily Wishes 'Happy Hunting'

    CC0 / Mass Communication Specialist Seaman George M. Bell / INS Kulish
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Ten months ago, the Indian Navy re-oriented its fleet pattern to that of a mission-based deployment. The step was taken in view of the increased presence of Chinese naval ships and submarines in the Indian Ocean Region.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian Navy, on Tuesday, trolled China's People's Liberation Army (Navy) after tracking their naval ships venturing into the Indian Ocean Region. In a witty tweet, the Indian Navy said that it extends a warm welcome to China's anti-piracy escort force.

    The Indian Navy, in another tweet, claimed that as part of its mission-based deployment, 50 ships have been constantly on vigil to keep India's maritime domain safe.

    "Aggressive patrols by the Indian Navy and partner maritime forces in the near seas, they seem convinced, would deny the PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) entry into India's regional littorals," Abhijit Singh, a former naval officer wrote in his commentary published by the Delhi based think tank Observer Research Foundation. 

    Chinese structures and buildings on the man-made Subi Reef at the Spratlys group of islands are seen 18 kilometers (11 miles) away from the Philippine-claimed Thitu Island off the disputed South China Sea
    © AP Photo / Bullit Marquez
    India Unperturbed by China's New Underwater Surveillance Network – Expert
    Last December, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said that at least eight ships of the PLAN were in the Indian Ocean Region "at any given time". These included three for their anti-piracy patrol that China began in 2008.  During the Doklam stand-off, China had surprisingly increased the number of ships to 14.

    In February this year, during the Maldives crisis, the Chinese navy picked up a fleet of destroyers, at least one frigate, a 30,000-tonne amphibious transport dock and three support tankers that sailed through the South China Sea, entered the Indian Ocean through the Sunda Strait but turned around and returned to the South China Sea through the Lombok Strait after encountering Indian warships in the Indian Ocean Region.  

    READ MORE: Indian Navy Poised to Join Elite League: Modern Submarine Rescue Capability

    The four straits of Malacca, Sunda, Lombok and Ombai Wetar are used by China's PLAN to cross between their bases in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean.

    Nevertheless, strategist Abhijit Singh says he does not wholeheartedly support the Indian Navy's 24/7 vigil at choke points.

    "But the idea that Indian naval power can prevent Chinese warships and submarines from accessing India's near seas is inherently flawed. First, the plan is sure to wear out the Navy's combat assets and trained personnel. With each warship being on task for three months before being "turned around", most of the Navy's combat ready ships will find themselves on an operational treadmill of a mission to nowhere. Not only will this result in crew and platform fatigue — raising the possibility of accidents and encounters at sea — the deployments won't be able to restrict entry or egress of any foreign warships in the Indian Ocean. Besides, the idea of a "constant watch" over choke points is seriously misplaced. Trading nations regard the oceans as a shared global commons, with equal-opportunity rights for all user states," Abhijit Singh added in his commentary.

    Related:

    Indian Navy’s Remote-Piloted Spy Drone Crashes Due to Engine Failure
    Indian Navy to Get More Stealth Power as it Launches Third Scorpene Submarine
    Indian Navy Hopes New Aircraft Carrier ‘Vikrant’ Will Join Fleet in 2020
    Indian Navy Mulls More Submarine Hunters
    Tags:
    Ocean, maritime doctrine, patrol missions, combat readiness, People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), Indian Navy, India, China, Indian Ocean
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Возложение цветов к статуям лидеров КНДР Ким Ир Сена и Ким Чен Ира в Пхеньяне
    'Day of Sun': North Korea Celebrates Anniversary of Founder's Birth
    Made in USA
    Made in USSR
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse