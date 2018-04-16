Register
23:42 GMT +316 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, is welcomed by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his official arrival ceremony at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016.

    Iran to Team Up With China on Nuke Development if Trump Kills 2015 Nuclear Deal

    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    4280

    As US President Donald Trump decides whether to reauthorize the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which he has long wanted to exit or renegotiate, Iranian authorities have announced they will be getting help with their nuclear program from China.

    "Some negotiations have been held on mutual cooperation and building small nuclear power plants in Iran by China," Iranian MP Mojtaba Zonnou said Sunday, Fars news agency reported. Zonnou is the chairman of the Nuclear Committee in the Iranian Parliament.

    In this picture released by official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a graduation ceremony of a group of the Revolutionary Guard cadets in Tehran, Iran.
    © AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    Iran-US Relations Headed For Further Deterioration Following New Sanctions

    "The Chinese welcomed the proposal and it was decided that the issue be pursued at other [higher] levels," the lawmaker noted.

    While it's not clear what nuclear reactors would be built in Iran, Fars reported that the projects would be helpful for Iran's shipbuilding and submarine construction industries.

    In January, Trump listed several ultimatums for Iran to meet in order to keep the United States in the deal his predecessor Barack Obama and other world leaders negotiated and agreed to. Trump called for increased inspections "at all sites requested by international inspectors" to ensure that "Iran never even comes close to possessing a nuclear weapon," as well as for the removal of the sunset clause that allows the deal's provisions to expire after a period of years.

    The deal must be reauthorized by the US president every three months. In January, Trump said the next reauthorization would be his last of the deal in its current form.

    European diplomats have told Reuters that the demands are almost certain to kill the deal.

    Trump has kept a steady stream of Iran hawks flowing through the highest levels of his administration, despite the remarkable levels of turnover in the executive branch. During a brief stint as national security adviser, Mike Flynn made a rare appearance at the White House's normal daily briefing to announce Washington was putting Iran "on notice."

    President Donald Trump's pick for national security adviser John Bolton, left, shakes hands with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, as Bolton arrives at the Pentagon, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Enter ‘The Devil Incarnate’: Mattis Greets Bolton Outside Pentagon (VIDEO)

    John Bolton, the newest NSA, who Defense Secretary James Mattis has referred to as "the devil incarnate," may as well be nicknamed John "Bomb Iran" Bolton. In March 2015, Bolton wrote a column published in the New York Times titled, "To Stop Iran's Bomb, Bomb Iran," in which he argued that "the inconvenient truth is that only military action" against Iran's alleged nuclear weapons infrastructure "can accomplish what is required."

    "The United States could do a thorough job of destruction, but Israel alone can do what's necessary. Such action should be combined with vigorous American support for Iran's opposition, aimed at regime change in Tehran," Bolton said.

    Related:

    Lawmaker: Russia Should Sell S-300 Air Defense Systems to Iran, N. Korea, Syria
    US Bid for Strikes on Syria Aims to Undermine Russia-Turkey-Iran Alliance
    Iran's Senior MP to Visit Syria on Tuesday to Discuss US-led Strike - Source
    Russia Mulls Introducing Mir Banking Payment System in Iran
    Iran Vows to Respond to 'Israeli Crime' Referring to Airbase Targeting - Reports
    Tags:
    Iran nuclear deal, General Mike Flynn, John Bolton, Donald Trump, Iran, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Возложение цветов к статуям лидеров КНДР Ким Ир Сена и Ким Чен Ира в Пхеньяне
    'Day of Sun': North Korea Celebrates Anniversary of Founder's Birth
    Made in USA
    Made in USSR
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse