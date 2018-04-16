China Launches Website Encouraging Users to Report Foreign Spies

Having amplified its clampdown on foreign espionage, China has set up a new website in English and Mandarin in order to expose those who jeopardize national security or try to “overthrow the socialist system.”

The Ministry of National Security has launched the website, www.12339.gov.cn, encouraging people to report national security threats, as well as attempts by foreign nationals to undermine the state’s stability, foment riots or separatist sentiments, bribe military officials, etc.

Informants will reportedly be rewarded for exposing spies, discovering espionage equipment or exposing anyone who might be selling state secrets. While the details on the amount of the rewards have not been disclosed yet, last year the Beijing City National Security Bureau was offering 10,000 to 500,000 yuan ($1,500 to $73,000) for any information on foreign espionage.