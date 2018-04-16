Indian Workers Union Nudges Narendra Modi Gov't to Condemn US Strikes on Syria

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions has called on the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stand “in solidarity with the working class and the people of Syria who have been forced to suffer because of imperialist interventions in their country.”

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) — with a 3.2 million strong membership — has strongly condemned the so-called precision strike on Syria conducted by the United States of America with the support of France and the United Kingdom in response to an alleged chemical attack in the Damascus suburb of Douma.

"CITU asserts that it is the people of Syria alone who have the right to democratically decide their affairs without any interference by the imperialists. The CITU demands of the Government of India to condemn such attacks," the organization said in a statement on Monday.

The attack came on the very day when the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) mission was supposed to start the probe into the alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma, which the West had immediately blamed on Damascus.

"The illegal military attacks on Syria jointly by USA, UK, and France flout the international law. The attacks were launched with the unestablished charge of the use of chemical weapons by the Assad government," the CITU said.

The three countries fired over 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles, most of which were shot down by Syrian air defense systems.

"This attack [occurred] despite the rejection of a resolution for such a US-led military intervention in the UN Security Council and before the inspection by the International Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on invitation by the Assad government. This is a part of the imperialist attempts to redistribute natural resources and spheres of influence and to help the terrorist group operating in Syria," the CITU added.

India's major workers union condemns the illegal military attack on Syria by joint forces. Asked Indian govt to condemn the attack as well. @narendramodi @PMOIndia @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/mLLI6wJDc8 — Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) April 16, 2018

According to Damascus, which has repeatedly said it had eliminated its chemical weapons stockpiles, the attack damaged Syrian infrastructure and left three civilians injured.