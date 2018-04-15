Sydney Bushfire: Train Drives Through Flames (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Rescuers have recommended that residents leave their homes as soon as possible and go to safe places, while 500 firefighters engage in the operation.

A major fire is raging for the second day in the state of New South Wales. According to reports, bushfires are coming close to the southwestern suburbs of Australia's largest city Sydney.

A train driving through Sydney's bushfire was caught on camera. Later, Australian Transport Minister Andrew Constance demanded that safety investigators conduct a review of the train that operated very close to the bushfire.

Crazy footage as train drives through out of control brush fire near Sydney.

Sydney #Holsworthy Fire smoke as seen by today by Himawari-8 satellite

Australia: An emergency warning was reissued for an out-of-control bushfire that is raging across parts of the Australian city of Sydney. According to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, 500 firefighters are trying to control the blaze that started on Saturday.