N Korea's Celebrations of 'Day of Sun' Lack Their Usual Military Flair (PHOTOS)

The Day of the Sun is one of the main public holidays in North Korea, which marks the birth anniversary of the country's founder Kim Il Sung, grandfather of incumbent Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The joyous celebration included concerts, a flower festival and a biscuit sculpture show.

This year, North Korea has significantly reduced the degree of its usual military rhetoric while celebrating the birth of Kim Il Sung, according to Kyodo News Agency. There were no posters of missiles or militarist slogans, which is believed to be connected with the upcoming talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in next week, as well as Kim's meeting with US President Donald Trump, scheduled for early June.

Since early in the morning people had been carrying flowers to the monuments of Kim Il Sung and his son and successor Kim Jong Il on Mansu hill in the center of Pyongyang.

"Muhammadu Buhari, president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, sent a floral basket to the statues of President Kim Il Sung and leader Kim Jong Il on Mansu Hill on the occasion of the Day of the Sun, the birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung." pic.twitter.com/kPLDI2V6Ks — Comrade Natalie 🇰🇵 (@NatalieRevolts) April 13, 2018

On Friday, Kim Jong-un received numerous floral baskets from foreign organizations and heads of states on the occasion of Kim Il Sung's anniversary.

"The respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Friday received floral baskets from foreign organizations and personages on the occasion of the birth anniversary of President Kim Il Sung, the Day of the Sun." pic.twitter.com/RQS7o6tBsw — Comrade Natalie 🇰🇵 (@NatalieRevolts) April 14, 2018

On the occasion of the holiday, Kimilsungia festival of flowers was opened, with a specially bred species of orchids, named after Kim Il Sung, being a highlight.

"The 20th Kimilsungia Festival opened here with due ceremony at the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia Exhibition on Thursday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of President Kim Il Sung." pic.twitter.com/7TCmlXMZH6 — Comrade Natalie 🇰🇵 (@NatalieRevolts) April 13, 2018

"The festival on the theme of 'Kimilsungias in full bloom with yearning for our leader' brought together at least 80 units including ministries, national institutions, armed forces, and working people from all walks of life that displayed tens of thousands of Kimilsungias." pic.twitter.com/QjLASHXR7k — Comrade Natalie 🇰🇵 (@NatalieRevolts) April 13, 2018

Sweet and biscuit sculpture show has dazzled visitors with imagination and skills of creators.

"Cooks and skilled persons from across the country created sweet and biscuit sculptures of various themes by use of various methods of representation.



There was a demonstration show of talented cooks and skilled persons, who wonderfully produced sculptures" pic.twitter.com/1GlDpHYkmm — Comrade Natalie 🇰🇵 (@NatalieRevolts) April 13, 2018

"The 3rd sweet and biscuit sculpture show was held at the Chongryu Restaurant from April 10 to 12 on the occasion of the upcoming birth anniversary of President Kim Il Sung.



Presented to the show were more than 2 260 pieces" pic.twitter.com/BZz4ffWDDR — Comrade Natalie 🇰🇵 (@NatalieRevolts) April 13, 2018

Many Koreans as well as tourists visited Mangyongdae, the birthplace of former President Kim Il Sung.

"On the occasion of the upcoming Day of the Sun, the greatest holiday of the nation, an endless stream of the Korean people and foreigners visit Mangyongdae, the birthplace of President Kim Il Sung, with deep reverence for him." pic.twitter.com/TMARtqKub4 — Comrade Natalie 🇰🇵 (@NatalieRevolts) April 13, 2018

There were all kinds of festive events in commemoration of North Korea's late founder, such as art exibitions and concerts.

"The Songhwa Fine Art Exhibition in commemoration of the Day of the Sun opened at the Pyongyang International House of Culture on Thursday." pic.twitter.com/MuLKRJHndO — Comrade Natalie 🇰🇵 (@NatalieRevolts) April 13, 2018

