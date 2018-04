The Air China plane made an emergency landing in the city of Zhengzhou, Henan Province for security reasons after one of the passengers took the flight attendant as a hostage using a fountain pen as a weapon, according to the Chinese aviation authorities cited by the media.

Beijing-bound Flight 1350 landed in Zhengzhou city at 10 a.m. due to an "illegal interference," the Zhengzhou city airport said on its account on the microblog Weibo.com.

According to the aviation authorities, by 13.17 local time the situation was settled. All passengers and crew are safe.

The Zhengzhou airport said in a statement that is activated emergency measures, and added that the passengers who disembarked from the Air China plane were in a stable mood.