Register
02:15 GMT +314 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    International Space Station

    Indian Students Get Surprise Call From Russian Cosmonauts in Int'l Space Station

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Anton Shkaplerov have audio contacted the students of India’s Atomic Energy Central School as they were overwhelmed by the more than 12,000 fan mails and queries they have received at the ISS since July last year.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A group of Indian school children had the experience of their lifetime on Thursday when they got to hear from two Russian astronauts orbiting the earth aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

    READ MORE: Space News Alert! Cosmic March in Best PHOTOS

    Oleg Artemyev and Anton Shkaplerov said they received more than 12000 letters from students of the Atomic Energy Central School of Kudankulam in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu seeking answers about space technology. 

    "We have received a lot of letters and congratulations on International Cosmonauts Day. One of those letters was quite unique. It was full of warmth and love and we could not resist ourselves from replying. They have sent us warm greetings, congratulations and asked to show their picture from the space" Oleg Artemyev, cosmonaut, said from the International Space Station.

    Besides letter from Russia and India, the cosmonauts said they also received letters from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Ukraine, Moldova, Poland, Spain, Cuba, Brazil, Latvia, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic.

    In July last year, global nuclear technology giant Rosatom had conducted an interaction of astronauts and the Indian school students in Chennai as part of the Rosatom Festival of Science. During the program, Russian Space Pilot Mikhail Kornienko shared interesting details about the modern manned space flight, stoking the curiosity of the students and prompting them to send queries to the ISS.

    "The children were so impressed by his visit that they decided to write letters to the international space station," a Roscosmos official said in a press release on Thursday.

    Related:

    Russia Hopes India to Join Initiative on Non-Deploying Weapons in Space
    Russia, India Agree to Boost Cooperation in Space Exploration
    Russia, India Cooperate on Space Exploration, Glonass Satellite System
    China's Main Competitor in Space Exploration is India, Not Russia: Expert
    Tags:
    space agency, interaction, astronauts, students, school, nuclear, International Space Station (ISS), Anton Shkaplerov, Oleg Artemyev, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse