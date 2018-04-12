Register
23:39 GMT +312 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Central Square, named after Korea's found Kim Il Seng, in Pyongyang. File photo

    If Trump/Kim Summit a Success, US Could Open Embassy in Pyongyang

    © Sputnik / Maria Frolova
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    114

    The administration of US President Donald Trump is working out the terms of an agreement with North Korean officials that would improve political and economic relations between the two adversaries. Details of the US proposal have made rounds in South Korean media ahead of the historic summit expected in May or June 2018.

    American officials have been in direct negotiations with officials of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), President Trump told reporters this week. South Korean media reports that the US is willing to open an embassy in Pyongyang in exchange for denuclearization. The report says the US embassy would come in addition to humanitarian aid and an economic boost.

    The DPRK has already committed to negotiating the nuclear issue, according to US and South Korean officials. South Korean President Moon Jae In hopes for Washington to reciprocate by making security guarantees to the North and normalizing ties, according South Korean officials cited by the New York Times.

    "I hear that the United States and North Korea are preparing for the summit with both will and sincerity, holding detailed negotiations over the time, venue and agenda," Moon's office reiterated in a statement. Moon is preparing for a North-South Korean summit April 27 that will serve as a roadmap for the US-DPRK summit to follow. 

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, speaks with Pak Pong Ju, right, and Hwang Pyong So, left, during the opening ceremony of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    North Korea’s Diplomatic Charm Offensive to Have Limited Impact on Talks with US

    Currently, Moon's top national security adviser is in Washington meeting with his US counterpart, John Bolton, newly minted as Trump's adviser on national security.

    The summit represents the most progress made in negotiations between the US and DPRK since the 1994 Agreed Framework between the United States of America and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, negotiated between then-US President Bill Clinton and then-North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, the sitting president's father. The deal was that North Korea would dismantle its nuclear power plants and the US would deliver light water reactor power plants in their place, normalize economic relations and deliver aid in the form of oil.

    Kim even offered to end all of the country's programs associated with long and medium range ballistic missiles during post-framework negotiations, but the US failed to follow through on its side of the deal, never delivered any of the promised oil nor met its other commitments. What followed is called the Arduous March in North Korean history, a period of famine and economic distress following natural disasters for which DPRK received little foreign aid with which to cope, its primary benefactor, the Soviet Union, having recently dissolved itself. Estimates for starvation deaths between 1994 and 1998 range from 250,000 to 3 million.

    By 2003, US President George W Bush, with John Bolton working in the administration's State Department as the Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs, a position that crafts US-UN policy, tore up the agreement over intelligence reports allegedly detailing North Korea's plan to attain the technology necessary for uranium enrichment. "This was the hammer I had been looking for to shatter the Agreed Framework," Bolton said afterward. He later pressured Bush to add the DPRK to the US' "Axis of Evil" list, alongside Iraq and Iran. 

    President Donald Trump's pick for national security adviser John Bolton, left, shakes hands with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, as Bolton arrives at the Pentagon, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Enter ‘The Devil Incarnate’: Mattis Greets Bolton Outside Pentagon (VIDEO)

    The Six-Party Talks, which began in 2003, fell through in the early stages of US President Barack Obama's tenure. North Korea withdrew from the negotiations in April 2009 after it was heavily sanctioned for launching a satellite, which the international community said was a veiled test of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Afterwards, the US refused direct talks with the DPRK despite the president's campaign promises.

    Obama's doctrine of "strategic patience" was premised on the assumption that North Korea would collapse and his administration put increased pressure on the country with an uptick in the frequency and scope of military drills in South Korea, sanctions, espionage and cyber warfare.

    Despite the history of inconclusive negotiations, South Korea's new president remains optimistic about both South Korean and American summits with the North. "I am expecting the North Korea-United States summit to produce significant steps toward denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and establishing permanent peace here," Moon said.

    Related:

    ‘Crisis May Arise’: Is North Korea Preparing Controversial Satellite Launch?
    K-Pop Diplomacy: South Korean Bands Trying to 'Broker' Peace With North Korea
    Gangnam Style: S Korea Wants Pop Star Psy to Play Peacemaker with the North
    Will North Korea Agree to Drop Its Nuclear Program? Expert Explains
    Obama Calls North Korea 'Real Threat'
    Tags:
    sanctions, Kim Jong-un, North korea, DPRK, Korean Peninsula, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebrating Cosmonautics Day in Russia: Space Yesterday & Today
    Celebrating Cosmonautics Day in Russia: Space Yesterday & Today
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse