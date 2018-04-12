Trump: Meetings Being Set Up With North Korean Leader

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are being scheduled.

"Meetings are being set up right now between myself and Kim Jong Un," Trump told reporters as quoted by a White House press pool report.

The US president noted that China has been very helpful in getting "some kind of settlement" with North Korea.

Earlier in the day, CIA chief Mike Pompeo remarked that the United States would not "play games" at the negotiations with North Korea and is firmly determined to achieve denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. According to him, Washington would seek to build a better partnership with China through diplomacy.

On Monday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement that Beijing banned the export of materials and technologies, which can be used in the manufacture of weapons of mass destruction, to North Korea.

On March 25-28, Kim paid an unofficial visit to China, where he held meetings with the Chinese president amid an international effort to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

Trump is slated to meet Kim in late May or early June.