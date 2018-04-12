3 or More Die After Cargo Ship Collides With Fishing Boat in S Korea - Police

TOKYO (Sputnik) - At least three people were killed and another three went missing after the Xingyue cargo ship, which was sailing under a Tanzanian flag, collided with a South Korean fishing boat, a police spokesman told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place late on Wednesday near the South Korean port of Mokpo. The fishing boat was carrying six people, three of whom died.

Searches for the remaining people are reportedly underway.

No one on the cargo ship was injured, the police added.

The incident took place 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from an island in the South Jeolla Province. An investigation into the case has been launched.