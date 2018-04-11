Pakistan Deports Chinese Engineers for Assaulting Cops - Reports

The Chinese engineers and workers engaged in the construction of the M4 Motorway from Pakistan’s Bahawalpur to Faisalabad wanted to visit a nearby brothel but cops deployed for their security refused to let them go without a security squad, according to the police.

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a rare move, Pakistan has deported five Chinese engineers who allegedly blocked the highway and clashed with the Pakistani police who tried to stop them from visiting a brothel without being escorted by a security squad.

The video of the incident, which has gone viral, shows the Chinese nationals clashing and thrashing the Pakistani policemen and some local citizens.

The Khanewal district administration complained to the Punjab government and named Xu Ling, country project manager, Tian Weijun, administration officer, Liu Hui, material and equipment manager, Wang Yifan, financial officer and Tan Yang, field engineer as "personae non gratae." Later, the central government deported all the five Chinese engineers and staff officials.

As a part of the $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Chinese engineers and other officials are working in Pakistan to complete the 3,000 km long trade route. CPEC connects Kashgar in western China with Gwadar port in Pakistan.