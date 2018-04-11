Register
04:51 GMT +311 April 2018
    First C130-J Super Hercules arrives at Yokota Air Base, Japan

    Again: US Military Equipment Falls on Japanese School

    © Photo: Youtube/Stars and Stripes
    Asia & Pacific
    A US Military parachute fell from a transport aircraft Tuesday and landed on a middle school tennis court in Hamura, Japan.

    An exercise out of the US's Yokota Air Base in Japan saw the accidental deployment of the parachute around 4:30 p.m., according the the Japanese Defense Ministry. The US military has been training with a C-130 transport aircraft since Monday and is expected to continue doing so until Friday. 

    Okinawa Governor Takeshi Onaga shows a picture of a window that fell from a U.S. helicopter onto a school sports field in front of the Futenma Daini Elementary School in Ginowan, Okinawa prefecture, Japan
    © REUTERS/ KYODO
    Fall of US Military Copter Part on Okinawa School Injures a Child – Reports (VIDEO)

    A US service member detached the parachute mid-flight after it failed to deploy. The parachute was picked up by the wind and carried outside the base, landing unfolded in the tennis court. The service member deployed a spare parachute and descended back to base. No injuries were reported.

    The Hamura Municipal Government received a report from the school just 20 minutes after the parachute was released. A student on the school's tennis club discovered the nearly 10-foot parachute emblazoned with English lettering. 

    The student was practicing with five others and a coach on a court near the one where the parachute landed.

    The middle school sits just a third of a mile from the US base. 

    Google Maps view of the distance between Yokota Air Base and a nearby middle school.
    Screenshot/ Google Maps
    Google Maps view of the distance between Yokota Air Base and a nearby middle school.

    The Japanese Defense Ministry has called for measures to prevent a recurrence of the issue.The incident with the parachute came just days after locals protested the early arrival of five Air Force CV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, whiich are scheduled for drills during the summer.

    Tags:
    US military, Tokyo, Okinawa
    Multimedia

