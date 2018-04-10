'Mr. Stinker': Ex-Employee Sues Boss After Daily Being Subjected to His Farts

The Supreme Court of Australia's state of Victoria has dismissed an almost $2 million case against a construction firm after one of the company's managers complained that his chief was farting at the workplace, The Australian Financial Review reported.
David Hingst, who was laid off, said that his boss Greg Short tormented him, which finally led to depression, anxiety and physical injuries that equated to some 1,8 million Australian dollars.
According to the plaintiff, his supervisor lifted his bottom up from the chair and farted beside him, in a move that he then went on to do every day. Hingst assessed the move as "abuse and humiliation," and had to buy a room deodorant to spray Short with. At one point Hingst even refused to use the same elevator with his supervisor, calling the latter "Mr. Stinker."
READ MORE: How Awkward! Michelangelo's David and Fart Noises in London Museum Takeover
After listening to the parties, the judge ruled that farting couldn't be considered a case of workplace bullying, as Short didn't want to "intimidate, cause sufferings or humiliate" the plaintiff, who may just be holding a grudge for losing his job.
All comments
Show new comments (0)