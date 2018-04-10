Students Can Best Promote Friendship Between Nations - Russian Ambassador

A group of nine students from school no. 653, Rabindranath Tagore School, in St Petersburg were on an exchange tour to the Indian capital New Delhi where they interacted with students and teachers of the Delhi Public School.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Russian Ambassador Nikolay R. Kudashev has called on students from India and Russia to promote friendship between nations with a better understanding of cultures beyond boundaries.

Addressing a team of students from Russia currently on a visit to a local school in the Indian capital, Ambassador Kudashev said young people, especially students, have a major role to play in promoting harmony and understanding between nations.

"No amount of television or Facebook or any other media can surpass the vitality of personal contact and friendship between the peoples of two countries. People to people contact is what you have tried to do with this exchange program and it is praiseworthy," Ambassador Kudashev said, while addressing a function in New Delhi to felicitate the visiting students and teachers of Rabindranath Tagore School in St Petersburg.

A group of students from the school, along with their principal and some teachers, were on a weeklong exchange program with the Delhi Public School. The visiting Principal Elena Nikolaevna Shubhina thanked the embassy for facilitating the visit of the students. The students also had a visit to the school in the Russian embassy campus.

"As a part of the exchange program, 9 students from Russia visited Agra and almost all important places in Delhi apart from having a cultural night in our school. They shared the hostel food at our school and we all were glad to see the camaraderie between the students of both countries. Our students will be visiting Russia in October this year," Monika Sharma, faculty at Delhi Public School, Dwarka and coordinator of the exchange program, told Sputnik.

The Russian students were comfortable speaking the Indian language Hindi during the function.





"They are taught Hindi in our school and the school no. 653 is famous for their understanding and friendship with India. Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former President of India Pratibha Patil have visited our school in the past," Mangalam Dubey, Hindi teacher, at Ravindranath Tagore School in St Petersburg, told Sputnik.