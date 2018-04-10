Two Soldiers Killed In Unprovoked Firing by Pakistan Troops: Indian Army

India has accused Pakistani forces of firing mortars and automatic guns overnight to strike at Indian positions in the Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control.

New Delhi (Sputnik): India has claimed two of its soldiers were killed in firing by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control — a highly militarized de facto border between the two arch-rivals.

The soldiers were critically injured in the firing on Monday evening. Both of them later succumbed to their injuries, a defense spokesperson said in Jammu.

Rifleman Vinod Singh and Rifleman Jaki Sharma who lost their lives in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control earlier today. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/3Jn3mUiLPX — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2018

"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, and mortars from 1715 hours (Indian Standard Time) in Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control (LoC). Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively," an Indian army spokesman said.

On April 7, Pakistan had claimed that a civilian woman was killed in firing from the Indian side. The heavily militarized LoC is witnessing a record number of ceasefire violations despite an understanding reached between the two sides earlier this year to respect the November 2003 truce agreement.