Register
20:50 GMT +310 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian fishermen

    Fearing Arrest by Iran, India Bans Migrant Workers From Working on Gulf Ships

    © AP Photo/ Fareed Khan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Owners of large fishing vessels belonging to countries of the Gulf employ a large number of Indian and Bangladeshi citizens, as they do not have enough workforce within the country.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Amid increasing cases of arrests of migrant laborers by Iranian authorities, the Indian government has put a blanket ban on migrant workers to avoid jobs on vessels leaving from Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain.

    Sputnik reviewed a special advisory issued by India's Ministry of External Affairs on April 6 in which Indian workers have been categorically asked not to take up work on fishing vessels or trawlers which may be moving from these countries towards Iran till further notice, "as it may lead to their possible detention, arrest or endanger their lives."

    "All registered recruitment agents are advised not to process cases of employment/engagement of Indian emigrants/workers on fishing vessels/trawlers moving towards Iran from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. All protectors of emigrants are also advised to be extra cautious in granting emigration clearance," the advisory reads. 

    READ MORE: India's Oil Gamble With Israel to Upset Ties With Iran, Arab World — Analysts

    "Several instances of arrest or detention by the Iranian authorities have been noticed by the Indian mission or post abroad in recent past since the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy is engaged in checking smuggling in the Persian Gulf. There may also face possible legal action leading to fines by the Iranian authorities or serve the jail term in Iran," the advisory warns.

    The move comes as several Indian fishermen were arrested on fishing vessels for allegedly venturing into Iranian waters. They were released only after spending several months in Iranian Coast Guard custody. Last year on October 24, Iranian authorities detained 15 Indian fishermen after they "inadvertently" strayed into Iranian waters. Last April, Iran released 15 fishermen from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. They were detained with their 3 Bahraini boats on October 22, 2016. 

    Related:

    India Sends 1st Freight to Afghanistan via Iran Skirting Pakistani Bottlenecks
    India, Iran Agree to Set Aside Differences for Chabahar Port Project
    China, Move Over! India Considers Its Own 'Silk Road', Invites Iran to Join In
    Gazprom Discusses Supplying Gas to India, Swap Operations With China, Iran
    Tags:
    legal action, migrant, safety, workers, jail, travel advisory, Indian Foreign Ministry, UAE, India, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    When Selfies Were Allowed: Best Glimpses of Cannes Festival Before Ban
    When Selfies Were Allowed: Best Glimpses of Cannes Festival Before Ban
    Cartoon
    Better Sorry?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse