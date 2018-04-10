Social Media Explodes in Applause as Forest Guards Carry Ailing Leopard on Bike

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a heartwarming example of compassion, two forest guards in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh have been credited for saving a leopard after they rode with the ailing wild beast to a nearby veterinary on their motorcycle, as arranging for a cage would have taken time.
The incident happened in the Maharajganj district of the Gorakhpur area, which made headlines in 2016 for a series of attacks by leopards on villagers.
"The leopard was treated and given food. It responded very well and recovered quickly. It has been kept under observation for two days. We are trying to find why leopards are getting sick in Dakshini Chowk range," District Forest Officer Manish Singh told the media.
Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with words of praise for the two forest guards who risked their own lives to save the wildcat.
What a heart warming story. Instances like this make one's day.https://t.co/xjp3EbSbCU— Hrishikesh Trivedi (@RishiTri76) April 10, 2018
Bike ride saves leopard's life in Gorakhpur https://t.co/AUADeMyjI8 via @TOILucknow
Must appreciate these villagers.— H R Viswanath (@viswa16468) April 10, 2018
But lack of infrastructure is worrying.
GORAKHPUR: Setting a unique example of compassion and devotion for wildlife, forest… https://t.co/1N1YAIw0cY
— The Machine (@WelcomeMachine1) April 10, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)