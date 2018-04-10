Pakistani Diplomat in Colombo Accused of Plotting Terror Attacks Against India

The National Investigating Agency (NIA), India’s premier investigating agency, has branded a Pakistani diplomat as "wanted" for allegedly conspiring to attack the US and Israeli consulates and installations of the Indian Army and the Indian Navy in southern India.

New Delhi (Sputnik): With the help of crucial inputs provided by intelligence agencies of the United States, India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has uncovered a conspiracy to launch 26/11-type terror attacks in India, allegedly by Pakistani agents working from Sri Lankan soil.

Pakistani diplomat Amir Zubair Siddiqui, posted as visa counselor in the Pakistani High Commission in Colombo, Sri Lanka, has been identified as the chief conspirator along with three other Pakistani officers posted in the High Commission.

The NIA is now preparing to send a request to Interpol, seeking red corner notice against Siddiqui.

According to the NIA, Pakistani diplomat Amir Zubair Siddiqui had planned terror attacks in various cities of southern India, including attacks at the US consulate in Chennai, the Israeli consulate in Bengaluru and the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters in Visakhapatnam.

To execute his plans Siddiqui hired four Sri Lankan nationals, including Muhammed Sakir Hussaien, Arun Selvaraj, Sivabalan and Thameem Ansari. The NIA has arrested all the Sri Lankan nationals on the intelligence inputs provided by the US.