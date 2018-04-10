Kim Jong Un Initially Assesses Upcoming S Korea, US Summits - Reports

The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that during the session of the top body of the North Korean ruling Workers' Party Kim said about the forthcoming high-level meetings, making the first-ever public statement about the contacts made by a North Korean official.
In 2017, the situation on the Korean Peninsula deteriorated due to North Korea’s repeated ballistic missile launches and a nuclear test, which also led to heightened tensions between Washington and Pyongyang. The situation significantly de-escalated before the Winter Olympic Games that were recently held in South Korea’s Pyeongchang with North Korean athletes participating in the events.
