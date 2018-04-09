Register
15:21 GMT +309 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian police. (File)

    8 Cops Booked for Abducting Businessman, Extorting Bitcoins in India

    © AFP 2018/ Money SHARMA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On February 11, eight rogue policemen and a lawyer in India’s western state of Gujarat allegedly went missing after kidnapping a local businessman and forcing him to transfer 200 bitcoins to an unidentified account. The criminal investigation department nabbed two of the policemen on Sunday.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a bizarre incident, eight Indian policemen have been accused of kidnapping a businessman and forcing him to transfer 200 Bitcoins worth $1.8 million to an unidentified account. The criminal investigation department (CID) of the Gujarat police has filed a criminal complaint against all eight policemen but was able to arrest only two of them on Sunday. Six others are reportedly absconding. According to the CID, a lawyer was also involved in the kidnapping and a case has been filed against him too.

    "Two policemen — constables Babu Der and Vijay Vadher — were arrested on Sunday. All other accused have gone underground. Efforts are on to nab them," Ashish Bhatia, director general of police, CID (crime), said.

    READ MORE: India Bans Banks, Financial Institutions from Dealing With VCs including Bitcoin

    The incident took place last month in Surat, a busy industrial town in the western state of Gujarat, when eight policemen of Amreli district's local crime branch unit and a lawyer allegedly abducted local businessman Shailesh Bhatt and took him to Gandhinagar on February 11, where they forced him to transfer 200 bitcoins to an unidentified account, while also demanding a ransom of $4.9 million to free him.

    Bitcoin coins
    © AFP 2018/ Justin TALLIS
    Indian Tax Authorities Probe 500K Bitcoin Traders for Alleged Tax Evasion
    The abductees reportedly released the businessman on the same day after he promised to pay them the ransom.  After being freed, the businessman approached the police and filed a complaint on February 23.

    Meanwhile, the CID is reportedly also investigating secret information that the businessman had stolen bitcoins from someone.

    This is the second such incident in Surat in the last one month. On March 11, two policemen — Anisuddin Saiyed and Chintan Shah were arrested for abducting a businessman and demanding ransom from him in bitcoins.

    Following the massive surge in the value of bitcoin, cases of abduction and fraud for the virtual currency have increased in India. Last June, a group of six people was arrested on the charge of abducting and demanding ransom in bitcoins from a businessman in the northern city of Mohali. In September, police had arrested six other persons for kidnapping, beating and robbing a New Delhi businessman who had gone to meet them in order to pay for Bitcoin in cash. 

    READ MORE: Indian Gov't Vows to Weed Out Cryptocurrencies From India

    Block Chain and Cryptocurrency Committee, an industry body- estimates that at least 4 to 5 million people in India hold some kind of cryptocurrency and that 60% of them entered the market between October and December 2017 when bitcoins' value peaked.

    The Indian authorities have issued repeated warnings to Indian citizens against virtual currencies since, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the country's finance ministry, bitcoins do not possess any intrinsic value and there is high possibility of fraud and robbery. Last week, the RBI barred banks and regulated financial institutions from giving their services to customers dealing in virtual currencies.

    Related:

    'Bitcoin Gift Vouchers': a New Craze in India
    India Equates Bitcoin to Ponzi Schemes While Shying Away From Banning Them
    Dubai-Based Firm Launches India’s First Bitcoin Trading App
    First Major Tax Raid on Bitcoin Exchanges Underway Across India
    Tags:
    virtual currencies, Arrest, Bitcoin scam, abduction, extortion, police, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Google It
    Google It
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse