08:44 GMT +309 April 2018
    Adult sex dolls

    'Transgender' Sex Robots Mass Produced in China to Meet Global Demand

    © AFP 2018/ STR
    Asia & Pacific
    201

    A sex robot firm DS Doll in the Chinese city of Dalian has been mass producing ‘transgender’ dolls and shipping them across the globe to meet growing demand.

    Since DS Doll was established in 2010, the company has been producing around 400 custom models of all shapes and sizes per month, with the premium range costing between £2,895 ($4,080) and £3,195 ($4,503). The company's sex dolls are fitted with a robotic head that speaks.

    ​While it is widely believed that realistic silicone sex dolls are typically designed for men, DS Doll said its aim is to break the stereotype and manufacture items appealing to a wide range of customers with different preferences.

    "We want to bring sex doll products into the forefront of the market and get around the prudishness and the thinking that they are just made for men", a representative of the firm's flagship reseller in Europe and the UK, Cloud Climax, told Daily Star Online. "We have male and transgender dolls too — a lot of our customers are female and a lot are couples as well."

    ​According to the Cloud Climax representative, a model of a sex doll with male and female genitals is particularly popular with clients. He added that most DS Dolls do not have fixed genitalia so customers can also buy "penis and vagina attachments" to mix and match genitals.

    "We produce transgender dolls as we sell penis and vagina attachments separately which fit all of the DS Dolls", he explained.

    Meanwhile, Dr Jane Hamlin, president of the Beaumont Society, a UK-based transgender support group, said she was appalled by the idea. 

    ​​"I do not think these dolls will do anything to enhance people's respect for the courage that trans people demonstrate in just living their lives every day", she told Daily Star Online, adding that widespread use of sex dolls could potentially lead to public apathy towards transgender people.

