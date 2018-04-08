Indian Police Detain Several Lawmakers Protesting Near Modi's House (VIDEO)

According to the outlet, the group of lawmakers representing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) held a peaceful protest, to demand a special status for Andhra Pradesh that could allow local authorities to get more funding from New Delhi for regional development
The media outlet added that the protesters said that Modi made the pledge to provide the new status for the state after the Tenangana area had achieved a status of a separate state.
AP is proud of you TDP MPs for taking forward our protest to @narendramodi s door step. #TDPfights4Democracy #JaganPeekindiEmundi pic.twitter.com/D6NfKAsfqK— anigalla (@anigalla) 8 апреля 2018 г.
After a set of actions aimed at achieving a special status for Andhra Pradesh, the TDP announced the withdrawal from the ruling coalition. However, even without the TDP lawmakers, the coalition still has a majority in the parliament.
Shame On BJP And Modi!!! #TDPFights4Democracy @tdpnanda @tdptrending @tdpbrahmam pic.twitter.com/LuEDb6hiEe— Nanda Kishore Dasari (@tdpnanda) 8 апреля 2018 г.
All those detained would be released later in the day without any charges, according to local media reports.
READ MORE: Indian Defense Ministry Website Hacked
Sunday's protest is the latest in a series of actions staged by the TDP and the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) to demand a special status for Andhra Pradesh.
All comments
Show new comments (0)