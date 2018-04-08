Indian Police Detain Several Lawmakers Protesting Near Modi's House (VIDEO)

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Several members of Indian parliament were detained on Sunday in New Delhi near the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they rallied to demand a special status for the country's southern state of Andhra Pradesh, the Indian Express newspaper reported Sunday.

According to the outlet, the group of lawmakers representing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) held a peaceful protest, to demand a special status for Andhra Pradesh that could allow local authorities to get more funding from New Delhi for regional development

The media outlet added that the protesters said that Modi made the pledge to provide the new status for the state after the Tenangana area had achieved a status of a separate state.

After a set of actions aimed at achieving a special status for Andhra Pradesh, the TDP announced the withdrawal from the ruling coalition. However, even without the TDP lawmakers, the coalition still has a majority in the parliament.

All those detained would be released later in the day without any charges, according to local media reports.

READ MORE: Indian Defense Ministry Website Hacked

Sunday's protest is the latest in a series of actions staged by the TDP and the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) to demand a special status for Andhra Pradesh.