Filipinos Slip Off Clothes for First-Ever 'Underpants Run' in Manila (PHOTOS)

Almost a thousand young people wearing underwear, tribal loincloths, and g-strings, as well as body paint, have gathered in the center of the Philippines’ capital to go for a run.

The participants of the event could choose between running three, five or ten-kilometer races, covering the distance putting on a minimum of clothing.

"It was a feast for the eyes… people were hyped," Ronald Tugade, one of the runners, told reporters upon finishing a five-kilometer segment of the race.

Commenting on the run, the co-sponsor of the event, — the fitness website multisport.ph – described the run in glowing terms, saying "everyone stripped down to their birthday suits or dressed up to the nines — there were feathers, Egyptian costumes, superhero masks and odes to traditional (tribal loincloths)."

