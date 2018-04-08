Filipinos Slip Off Clothes for First-Ever 'Underpants Run' in Manila (PHOTOS)

The participants of the event could choose between running three, five or ten-kilometer races, covering the distance putting on a minimum of clothing.
"It was a feast for the eyes… people were hyped," Ronald Tugade, one of the runners, told reporters upon finishing a five-kilometer segment of the race.
Commenting on the run, the co-sponsor of the event, — the fitness website multisport.ph – described the run in glowing terms, saying "everyone stripped down to their birthday suits or dressed up to the nines — there were feathers, Egyptian costumes, superhero masks and odes to traditional (tribal loincloths)."
Hundreds strip off for 'underpants run' in Philippines https://t.co/vR8yhyPliR pic.twitter.com/SB5Wx0sqqz— NDTV (@ndtv) 8 апреля 2018 г.
