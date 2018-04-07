Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Waters Off Papua New Guinea - EMSC

The tremor was registered at 05:48 GMT with the epicenter located 93 kilometers (57 miles) southwest of the town of Porgera of the Papua New Guinean Enga province, EMSC reported.
READ MORE: Major Quake in Papua New Guinea Leaves 10 People Dead — Reports
The geological survey added that the epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 40 kilometers.
There are no reports about victims or damage caused by the earthquake.
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits off the coast of Papua New Guinea https://t.co/sY54ZRZItv pic.twitter.com/FyV9F4oPxO— VOP Newsroom (@VOPnewsroom) 7 апреля 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)