Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Waters Off Papua New Guinea - EMSC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit waters near Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said Saturday.

The tremor was registered at 05:48 GMT with the epicenter located 93 kilometers (57 miles) southwest of the town of Porgera of the Papua New Guinean Enga province, EMSC reported.

The geological survey added that the epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 40 kilometers.

There are no reports about victims or damage caused by the earthquake.