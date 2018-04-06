US Sanctions Unlikely to Affect Russia-India Talks on S-400 Missile Deliveries

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - New US sanctions against Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport will not affect the negotiations between Russia and India on the supply of S-400 Triumph air defense missile systems to New Delhi, a source close to the S-400 talks told Sputnik on Friday.

"This is a question to be addressed to the Indian government, but I think that India will not go for any compromise on issues related to its own defense. For India, security and tranquility are a priority, so that no problems arise with some of its neighbors. I repeat, security is a priority for them," the source said.

"Therefore, I think that nothing should change in this matter [deliveries of India S-400]," the source stressed.

The United States imposed sanctions earlier in the day on 38 Russian individuals and entities, including Rosoboronexport, as well as senior government officials and businessmen.

The Indian Air Force desires to induct five firing units of the S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile system by the year 2022.

The S-400 systems are capable of intercepting and destroying airborne threats at a distance of up to 250 miles and can simultaneously engage up to six targets. Each S-400 comprises tracking and search radar systems, eight launchers, 112 guided missiles, and command and support vehicles.