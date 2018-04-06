US Sanctions Unlikely to Affect Russia-India Talks on S-400 Missile Deliveries

"This is a question to be addressed to the Indian government, but I think that India will not go for any compromise on issues related to its own defense. For India, security and tranquility are a priority, so that no problems arise with some of its neighbors. I repeat, security is a priority for them," the source said.
"Therefore, I think that nothing should change in this matter [deliveries of India S-400]," the source stressed.
The Indian Air Force desires to induct five firing units of the S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile system by the year 2022.
The S-400 systems are capable of intercepting and destroying airborne threats at a distance of up to 250 miles and can simultaneously engage up to six targets. Each S-400 comprises tracking and search radar systems, eight launchers, 112 guided missiles, and command and support vehicles.
