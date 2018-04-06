Register
17:49 GMT +306 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Nicholas Roerich (1874-1947), renowned Russian artist, explorer, philosopher and writer, in the study of his home in the Himalayan Kulu Valley, India, 1945. (File)

    Calls for Converting Roerich’s Estate in India as Centre for Art Collaboration

    © Sputnik/
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Amid calls for renewed efforts in promoting the legacy of Nicholas Roerich as a medium of collaboration between India and Russia in the art sphere, an Indian artist says the Roerich Estate in Himachal Pradesh can be a center for learning Russian Iconography which has many patrons in India.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): More than seventy years after his death, Nicholas Roerich's memories continue to have great significance for the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh which the Russian painter, writer, and philosopher called home since 1927 until his death in 1947.

    READ MORE: 'Roerich Pact' Exhibition Head Remembers Churkin as Man of Amazing Mind, Culture

    During a recent meeting with the Russian Ambassador Nikolay R. Kudasheva, Governor of Himachal Pradesh Acharya Devvrat stressed that the International Roerich Memorial Trust, which manages Nicholas Roerich's estate in the state, should do more to promote his legacy, according to Indian news agency IANS.

    The Governor pointed out that Roerich was a strong supporter of ancient Indian tradition and customs and strengthened ties between the two countries.

    "We have to move forward by organizing international conferences or seminars to promote the legacy of Roerich," Governor Acharya Devvrat was quoted as saying by the IANS.

    An Indian artist agrees that there is a tremendous scope of collaboration among Indian and Russia artists and there could be no better venue other than the Roerich Estate in Naggar of Himachal Pradesh to facilitate such collaborations.

    "We live in an age when art is valued and it has the potential to push aesthetic values as well as commerce. Russian iconography today has many patrons in India but very less avenues to learn or practise. We need to look at mutual learning," iconographer and art enthusiast Fr Geevarghese John told Sputnik. 

    The Russian Ambassador is the lifetime member of International Roerich Memorial Trust and its Vice President and the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister is the ex-officio President. The trust manages Roerich's estate near Kullu town which hosts over 8,126 artifacts, including 37 paintings by Roerich, 12 paintings by his son Svyatoslav Roerich, 1,586 memorial objects, 1,736 books and journals and 3,070 'herbarium' collections.

    READ MORE: Nicholas Roerich: Shambhala Warrior

    Roerich's wife Helena, a famous writer, and sons Yuri, a prominent oriental scholar, and Svyatoslav, a well-known painter, and Svyatoslav's wife Devika Rani all stayed with him in Naggar.

    Roerichs' estate comprises the premises of Indian-Russian Memorial Complex, Roerich gallery, Helena Roerich Arts College, and exhibition halls in Urusvati Himalayan Research Institute buildings

     

     

     

    Related:

    'Roerich Pact' Exhibition Head Remembers Churkin as Man of Amazing Mind, Culture
    Nicholas Roerich Estate Museum Near St. Petersburg to be Renovated
    Russia, India to Restore Roerich Museum-estate in Hymalayas
    'Nicholas Roerich painting' found in Russia's Altai
    Tags:
    art, legacy, collaboration, Russia-India relations, promotion, Nikolai Roerich, Himachal Pradesh, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse