Indian Man Denied Disability Benefits, Forced to Piggyback Ride His Wife

Images of a woman in India helplessly roaming the streets carrying her disabled husband on her back have sparked massive outrage, with the media blaming government apathy for the pitiable condition of the poor and the sick.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The video, now viral, surfaced on Wednesday in Mathura city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The woman identified as Vimla Devi told the media that she was running from pillar to post in the busy streets of Mathura in order to secure a certificate that would enable her husband to draw benefits that are provided by the state to the disabled.

A woman in #UttarPradesh's #Mathura was seen carrying her differently-abled husband on her back pic.twitter.com/PdsAg4GAXe — ABP News (@abpnewstv) April 4, 2018

Television channels claimed that Vimla Devi has been doing the rounds of government-run health centres since last month, but the administration has not even provided her husband with a wheelchair to the least.

"We have no access to a wheel-chair or a tricycle. We went to many different offices but still have not got the certificate," Vimala told the local media.

It is a sad incident to happen in a civilised world. We will inspect the case and help accordingly: UP Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary #Mathura pic.twitter.com/xDybvh9Mft — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 4, 2018

Vimla Devi's husband Badan Singh's was a truck driver, who, due to some medical problems, had to get his right leg amputated a few months ago.

Meanwhile, news reports on Thursday confirmed that the disabled husband Badan Singh was issued a disability certificate promptly by the Chief Medical Officer of Mathura and was also given a tricycle by the administration after the story attracted the widespread attention of the media and the masses.