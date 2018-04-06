Instagram Star Apologizes After Fine for Exposing Posterior in Philippines

The blonde, who has attracted more than 40,000 followers on Instagram, and her boyfriend, Trav Springer, were having a ride along one of the island’s busy roads with Kinsey sitting at the back of the motorbike and clinging to her shirtless boyfriend.
Pictures show her wearing bikini pants and a white top, which went up a bit with the wind, exposing her back.
The pair were stopped by road police officers on March 26 and asked to cover up.
Trav Springer, my lion lova 🦁 It’s your 21st birthday baby! I’m so beyond stoked I can celebrate such a big number with you 💕 we’ve been island hopping for months now and I couldn’t be happier 🌴💦 I found the man of MAH DREAMZ 👅+ mah bestfriend;). I’ve had the time of my life with you, from you taking care of me, to making sure we make the best memories to die with ☁️ ☁️ it’s quite amazing when you’ve found the person you’ve craved and searched for…but to find you so unexpectedly on an island was everything I could of dreamed of 🙈 you’ve changed my life. Couldn’t be happier to be your island lova 💦🌴👅 I’ve had so much fun making albums of our crazy little adventures. Love you baby 🦋 so beyond thankful for your unique/kind soul. Can’t wait for many more birthdays with you @travspringer cheers, 🥂 my boy! • • P.S…BIG NEWS…WE’VE DECIDED, We are moving to Bali after a few weeks left here in Philippines ☁️☁️ + BIG CONTENT COMING SOON XXX GO GIVE DA B-DAY BOI SOME LOVE AND A FOLLOW @travspringer 👅
They were also warned they could be fined for wearing no helmets.
Trav has told The Sun Online that they were really not aware they were violating any rules. He said: “We love the island and all the people, and hope we didn't offend anyone.
Police reported that they "flagged down two indecent foreigners' and issued violation tickets before they allowed the love birds to continue their journey.
Following the incident, the police reiterated that tourists should dress more modestly, "even if they are guests in this place.
Kinsey recently posted on Instagram that they have been island hopping in the Philippines, a predominantly conservative Christian country, for months, and she "couldn’t be happier," since she has at long last found "the man of her dreams."
