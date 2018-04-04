Register
16:55 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sept. 26, 2013 file photo, Joseph Hunter, second from left, a former U.S. Army sniper who became a private mercenary, is in the custody of Thai police commandos after being arrested in Bangkok, Thailand

    US Ex-Military Hitmen on Trial for Murder of Filipino Real Estate Agent

    © AP Photo/ Sakchai Lalit, File
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 60

    The mercenaries, including an ex-Special Forces sniper, maintain that they had nothing to do with the 2012 execution-style murder of local property agent Catherine Lee, who became the target of a drug kingpin who felt she cheated him on a real estate deal.

    Lee, whose body was found on a pile of trash on the side of a road outside Manila with gunshot wounds to the face, was killed following a dispute with crime boss Paul Le Roux.

    Le Roux contracted the American ex-soldiers, including 52-year-old Special Forces Sergeant Joseph Hunter, 43-year-old Adam Samia, and 50-year-old Carl David Stillwell, who surveilled Lee before contacting her and presenting themselves as potential clients to murder her, prosecutors told a New York City federal court on Tuesday.

    Malaysian Police stands guard at the Malaysia-Thailand border.
    © AP Photo/ Joshua Paul
    Breaking Bad: Thai Police Seize Record High Ammount of Methamphetamine
    Hunter provided Samia and Stillwell with the weapons for the job, which he called "ninja work," and promised to pay them $35,000 each, according to Assistant US Attorney Patrick Egan.

    After being arrested in 2015 in the US, an investigation of the suspected mercenaries turned up a picture of a bloodied head wrapped in a towel from the time of Lee's killing on Stillwell's phone. Stillwell also admitted to being the driver of the van in which Lee is thought to have been killed, although his lawyer insists he never joined a conspiracy murder her.

    The Lee hit was not the first time Hunter, Samia and Stillwell were used by Le Roux, according to prosecutors. "If Paul Le Roux wanted somebody killed, these guys got the call," Egan said. "For these men, more murders meant more money," he added.

    The suspected murderers' defense lawyers insisted that a lack of eyewitnesses, forensic and other conclusive evidence makes it wrong to convict their clients. They also urged jurors to refrain from trusting the testimony of Le Roux, who had been arrested separately and pled guilty in exchange for cooperation with the prosecution.

    Related:

    Drug Cartels Use Undocumented Migrants to Distract Patrols at US-Mexico Border
    Diet Bitcoin: Digital Currency From Drug Shot Pablo Escobar's Bro Coming Soon
    Canadian CEO Charged With Selling Cipher Equipment to Drug Traffickers
    Tags:
    Murder Trial, contract killer, contract killing, mercenaries, United States, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse