Register
21:44 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The first Boeing 737 MAX 7 is unveiled in Renton, Washington, U.S. February 5, 2018

    India's Jet Airways to Purchase 75 Boeing 737 MAX Planes Worth $8.8 Billion

    © REUTERS/ Jason Redmond/File Photo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 40

    The Indian aviation sector is growing at an average annual rate of 15-20 percent. US manufacturer Boeing expects the world's fastest-growing aviation market to order as many as 2,100 planes, worth $290 billion, over the next 20 years.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Jet Airways India Ltd is acquiring 75 Boeing 737 Max aircraft worth approximately $8.8 billion; the Indian company informed investors on Tuesday. This is in accordance with the company's long-term plans, it says, and will allow it to further strengthen its position in the world's fastest-growing aviation market. 

    "This is to inform you that the company has entered into an agreement with Boeing for the purchase of 75 Boeing 737 Max aircraft," Jet Airways India Ltd stated.

    Air India planes are parked on the tarmac at the Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, Friday, May 18, 2012
    © AP Photo/ Kevin Frayer
    India Set to Become Next Battleground for Global Aeronautics Manufacturers
    The company had discussing purchasing 75-100 single-aisle planes with Boeing for a long time. Another Indian company, SpiceJet, had ordered more than 200 narrow-body aircraft from Boeing. However, IndiGo, the country's largest private airline, is the biggest buyer of Airbus SE's A320neo jets.

    The Indian government estimates that the country's aviation market will cross one billion passenger trips per year in the next 15-20 years in comparison to around 900 million passenger trips per year in the US and 600 million in China.

    READ MORE: India's Locally-Built 19-Seater Aircraft Set to Rattle Global Manufacturers

    Currently, the Indian aviation market is dominated by aircraft that feature a capacity of as many as 180 seats, which are mostly manufactured by Boeing Co. and Airbus Group SE. Russian manufacturer Irkut also expects to enter the Indian market with its Sukhoi Superjet-100 and MS-21 planes. Irkut has proposed to manufacture civilian planes in India in order to outdo its Western rivals.

    Related:

    India's State-Run Aviation Behemoth Allows ToT of Its Advanced Light Helicopters
    Boeing Contemplates Big Benefits From India’s Aviation Boom
    India, Australia Vow to Jointly Fight Terror, Cooperate in Aviation Security
    Russia Gains Advantage as India’s Aviation Sector Accelerates
    Tags:
    aviation industry, jets, capacity, civil aviation, SpiceJet, Jet Airways, Irkut, Boeing, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse