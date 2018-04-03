Breaking Bad: Thai Police Seize Record High Ammount of Methamphetamine

Thai police announced Tuesday that they had seized methamphetamines worth some $54 million and arrested 11 people in one of the biggest drug-related cases in the country, the Associated Press has reported.
The operation came less than a week after the police had seized 700 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.
Methamphetamine, unlike crystal methamphetamine, is a preferred drug in Thailand which is usually brought into the country through Laos from Myanmar, where it's produced.
During a press conference earlier in the day, the police said that the number of drug smuggling cases have increased, saying that they've seized amphetamine pills, marijuana, ketamine and ice in 11 unconnected cases since March 25.
