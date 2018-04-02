Car Bomb Detected Near Shopping Mall in Australian Queensland - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A car bomb was detected on Monday at a parking lot near a shopping mall in the Australian state of Queensland, the ABC broadcaster reported.

According to the broadcaster, the City Council of Ipswich detected two people on the surveillance camera footage at Redbank Plaza, acting suspiciously at the car park, and called the police. Bomb squad specialists cordoned off the area near the car, while the suspects were taken into custody.

A 37-year-old man was charged with manufacturing and possessing explosives, stealing and other related charges, while a 31-year-old woman was charged with possessing dangerous substances, fraud, forgery, and stealing, according to the broadcaster. They are set to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A police officer told the broadcaster that the couple's motives were unclear, as the shopping mall was closed and there were no cars around at the time.