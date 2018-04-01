At Least 4 Civilians Killed in Anti-Taliban Raid in Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least four civilians were killed and 25 more were injured during a raid conducted by the Afghan security forces against the Taliban in a northeastern Afghan province, local media reported Sunday.

The Afghan Pajhwok news agency reported, citing a police spokesman, that eight Taliban militants were killed in the raid in the Badakhshan province that had been launched on Saturday.

According to the media outlet, those wounded have been sent to medical facilities.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban* insurgency, while other terrorist groups, such as Daesh* have also expanded their activities both in the country and in the neighboring states.

* a terrorist organization banned in Russia