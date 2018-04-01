Register
01 April 2018
    An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard during a curfew in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, June 9, 2017

    Two Killed, 50 Injured in Clashes With Indian Forces in Kashmir - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Dar Yasin
    Asia & Pacific
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least two civilians have been killed and about 50 injured in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir state as a result of protests which broke out following a massive counterterrorism operation of Indian security forces across the region, local media reported on Sunday.

    Earlier in the day, at least 11 terrorists have been killed in multiple encounters with Indian security forces. The operation also claimed lives of three security personnel.

    The news about the militants’ killings triggered protests across the Shopian district of the state, with activists attempting to march toward encounter sites, according to the NDTV channel.

    As a result of clashes with security forces, at least two civilians were killed, 25 civilians received pellet injuries and 6 got bullet injuries. A total of 50 have been injured in the clashes, the channel said citing police.

    Chinese soldier stands guard on the Chinese side of the ancient Nathu La border crossing between India and China. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ DIPTENDU DUTTA
    India Lagging Behind China in Strategic Infrastructure Along Border - Report
    Clashes have reportedly emerged in other parts of south Kashmir, with a large number of police forces deployed to maintain order. Train services between Srinagar and Banihal have also been suspended and the internet blocked in south Kashmir.

    The Jammu and Kashmir region has been disputed between India and Pakistan since the end of UK rule in 1947. Following several armed conflicts, the two countries agreed to a ceasefire in 2003. Since then, both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violating the truce, with the continued instability in the region leading to the emergence of various extremist groups.

