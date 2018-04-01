Bus Crash in Bangladesh Kills 8, Injures Over 20 - Reports (PHOTOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A bus crash in the central Bangladeshi district of Gopalganj has claimed the lives of at least eight people and injured over 20, the bdnews24 news outlet reported.

According to local media, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed on the Dhaka-Khulna highway late on Sunday.

Eight people have died at the scene and 23 others injured after their vehicle plunged into a roadside ditch in Bangladesh's Gopalganj district, Dhaka Tribune reported.

"A bus of Shugandha Poribohon plunged into a roadside ditch after its driver lost control over the steering, killing six people on the spot," said Mohidul Islam, Muksudpur Sindhoya ghat police outpost Sub-Inspector (SI).

Bangladesh: 8 killed, 23 injured as bus plunges into ditch https://t.co/3R64eE6cjR pic.twitter.com/la99yK4fH9 — Shivam Sharma (@it4int) April 1, 2018

Earlier in March, a US-Bangla airline aircraft crashed near the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Nepal's capital when landing, leaving at least 50 people killed and about 20 hospitalized.

According to the Kathmandu Post, the incident occurred when the aircraft missed the runway and fell on a football field to the east of the airport, bursting into flames.