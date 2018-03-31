Register
00:18 GMT +301 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Railway

    Nice Work If You Can Get It: 28 Million Apply for 90,000 Railway Jobs in India

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Indian Railways - in the course of what is being referred to as the country’s largest recruitment exercise - is currently advertising for thousands of new drivers, trackmen and porters to work for the country’s nationally-owned railway network, currently undergoing a $130-billion modernization program.

    The railway network received some 28 million online applications, the Times of India reported. However, railway officials predict that the number of applicants for the 90,000 positions will continue to increase until the Saturday deadline. 

    S-400 air defense system
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Pentagon Says Decision on Whether to Buy S-400s from Russia Up to India

    Jobs advertised include vacancies for 26,502 train drivers and technicians, as well as 62,907 positions for trackmen, welders and porters.

    "We've not been recruiting for the last couple of years and attrition is already there. And so we require people," Ashwani Lohani, chairman of the railways board, told Reuters.

    Earlier this month, the Indian government announced that would develop high-speed rail services into New Delhi. The high-speed trains will run at 100 mph, compared to the current 44 mph.

    The first high-speed rail service, from Mumbai, the country's commercial capital, to Ahmedabad, India's fifth most populated city, is currently under construction.

    According to Indian media, the state-owned railway network will likely add an additional 20,000 positions beginning next month. 

    UN secretary general Antonio Guterres
    © AP Photo/ Khalil Senosi
    UN Chief Expresses Concern Over Killing of Journalists in India

    Applicants are required to take an online examination, offered in 15 languages including Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Tamil and Telugu. Applicants must also pass a fitness test.

    Indian locals who oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi have claimed that the administration is launching a recruitment drive a year before national electrons in order to obtain more support.

    In 2014, when Modi was elected, he promised to create 100 million new jobs in India. His ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is currently running a social media campaign praising the recruitment drive.

    Indian Railways consists of 75,439 miles of track, 7,172 stations and carries over 23 million passengers daily.

    Related:

    Israel's Carrier Goes to Court Over Air India's Flights Through Saudi Airspace
    India Issues Notice to Facebook Over Cambridge Analytica Data Breach - Ministry
    Funds Shortage Pulls the Brakes on India's Crucial Space Programs
    Community Courts Cannot Prevent, Annul Marriages - India's Top Court
    India's Election Commission Calls Facebook Data Breach Row as Mere 'Aberration'
    Tags:
    applications, jobs, railway, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    BoogelWoogel-2018 Summerish Alpine Carnival
    BoogelWoogel-2018 Summerish Alpine Carnival in Russia's Sochi
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse