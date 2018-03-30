UN Security Council Blacklists DPRK Shipping Companies Over Oil Smuggling

According to US-based media reports, the UN Security Council's North Korea Sanctions Committee has banned 21 shipping companies from North Korea, including 27 vessels and one individual, over oil and coal smuggling.

The United States hailed the United Nations Security Council's decision to enact new sanctions on North Korea that match the US Treasury Department's recent sanctions package, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in a press release.

"The UN Security Council's 1718 North Korea Sanctions Committee unanimously approved 49 new UN designations — 21 shipping companies, one individual, and 27 ships — all aimed at countering North Korea's illegal maritime smuggling activities to obtain oil and sell coal, and preventing certain entities and ships from aiding them in these efforts," the release said. "These new designations were proposed last month by the US Mission to coincide with the announcement of the US Treasury Department's largest-ever North Korea sanctions package."

In the release, Haley thanked the UN Security Council for working with the United States to keep up the maximum pressure campaign against North Korea.

As part of a global maximum pressure campaign, the UN Security Council has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions against Pyongyang over its nuclear and ballistic missile tests. The United States has also called on all countries to cut trade and military ties with North Korea.