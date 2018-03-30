Trans-Korea Gas Pipeline Project With Russia May Be Revived - Seoul

"Should the security situation on the Korean Peninsula improve, we will be able to review the PNG [pipeline natural gas] business involving the two Koreas and Russia," Kang said at a regional energy cooperation forum, as quoted by the Yonhap News Agency.
The participation of Pyongyang in a dialogue on regional energy cooperation would, in turn, serve as a “catalyst” for the further de-escalation of geopolitical tensions on the peninsula, the minister suggested.
According to Kang, Northeast Asian countries account for a third of global energy consumption, but effective regional cooperation in this area has so far been hampered due to various factors, including the North Korean crisis.
The situation on the peninsula got significantly better before the Winter Olympics, held in South Korea’s Pyeongchang last month, with North Korean athletes participating in the Games.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the North Korean leader have agreed to hold a summit on April 27, ahead of an expected meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kim in late May.
