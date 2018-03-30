Register
21:17 GMT +330 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Drone

    Chinese Police Reportedly Prevent $79 Million iPhone Smuggling Op via Drones

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 30

    The latest models of Apple smarthpones were transported from Hong Kong to Shenzhen in little bags tied to unmanned aerial vehicles.

    China's authorities have detained 26 people who used drones as part of a cross-border smuggling operation, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported. The gang smuggled iPhones worth $79 million in total from Hong Kong to the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen in Guangdong Province.

    READ MORE: Israeli Hackers Find Way to Break Into Any iPhone

    Customs staff say that the smuggling ring operated at night in order to avoid detection. They put about 20 smartphones into each bag and tied them to drones which flew between a high-rise building in Shenzhen and the roof of a country house on the other side of the border. In total, the criminals managed to transport 15,000 new iPhones, which are in great demand in China.

    A man talks on his iPhone at a mobile phone store in New Delhi, India, July 27, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Adnan Abidi/File photo
    'IPhone Batteries' Apology Rattles Twitter Audience
    This is the first time that authorities reveal such a sophisticated smuggling operation. According to the customs officers, border control measures will be bolstered in wake of the arrests.

    Hong Kong is a former British colony that enjoys the status of an autonomous region in China. People in mainland China need a visa to travel to Hong Kong. Usually, the newest models of smartphones first hit stores in Hong Kong, which is why criminals come up with all sorts of ideas to smuggle the devices to China in order to sell them on the black market at a high price.

    Related:

    No Markup: Man Builds iPhone 6 Using Chinese Parts for Just $300
    "Made in USA": Is It Possible for Apple to Stop Manufacturing iPhone in China?
    Chinese Photographer Wins Big at the iPhone Photography Awards 2016
    Ever-Litigious Apple Loses Copyright Battle With China Over iPhone
    You Can Get iPhone 6s for a Sperm Donation in China, But There’s a Catch
    Chinese Techs Give iPhone the Frying Pan Treatment
    New iPhone Could Boost China’s Economy: Reports
    Tags:
    smuggling, iPhone, drones, China, Hong Kong
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A model use her smartphone as she waits backstage before displaying creations from designer Grace Chen on the catwalk during China Fashion Week in Beijing
    This Week in Pictures: March 24-30
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse