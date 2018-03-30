Hot Air Balloon Crash Hurts Nearly Dozen in Australia – Reports

At least Nine people were injured Friday after a hot air balloon made a rough landing in a New South Wales wine region of Australia after hitting a tree during descent, local media reported.

Two people were hospitalized with suspected spinal injuries and seven others with fractured bones, the local ABC broadcaster reported citing health authorities.

​The incident with the balloon, operated by the Balloon Safaris company, is reportedly the second one this year after a crash in January, which hurt four passengers, including an 80-year-old woman who suffered multiple fractures.