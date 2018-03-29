Register
18:00 GMT +329 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Taliban fighters. (File)

    US Accuses Russia of Arming Taliban to Hide Its Own Policy Failures - Moscow

    © AP Photo/ Allauddin Khan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    111

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is trying to hide its failed policy on Afghanistan by accusing Moscow or Tehran of supplying arms to the Taliban radical movement, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov said Thursday.

    In an exclusive interview to the BBC, published on March 23, head of US forces in Afghanistan, Gen. John Nicholson, said Russian weapons were being smuggled across the Tajikistani border to the Taliban.

    "The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of supplying arms to the Taliban… From the United States' perspective, this might be the perfect justification for its failures in Afghanistan. Iran and Pakistan have also been accused," Kabulov said during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

    In August, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, asked about Russia’s alleged support for Taliban, said that to the extent Russia was supplying arms to the Taliban, it was a violation of international norms. Russian officials refuted the claims and said that Moscow had never supported the group.

    READ MORE: Senior Taliban Leader Killed in Raid in Eastern Afghanistan — Reports

    That same month, US President Donald Trump announced a new strategy for Afghanistan which aimed to push the Taliban to engage in peace talks, among other issues.

    However, the US leader rejected the idea of talks with the radical movement after a series of deadly attacks occurred in Afghanistan, pledging "to finish what we have to finish."

    Afghan Peace Conference Declaration

    Russia supports the United States' decision to participate in Afghanistan's peace conference in Uzbekistan's capital of Tashkent and sign its final declaration, RKabulov said.

    Afghan security forces. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul
    Senior Taliban Leader Killed in Raid in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports
    "If the United States signed for this in Tashkent, it means that they are showing wonders of flexibility, turning their position around 180 degrees in only one month. We always welcome such flexibility and are ready to support it," he said.

    There are many Afghan settlement formats, including in Moscow and Tashkent, according to the diplomat, but their concepts are different.

    "We proceed from the fact that the most consistent and effective [formats] will survive out of this diversity," Kabulov added.

    Taliban Negotiations With Kabul

    Moscow will persuade the Taliban radical movement to sit at the negotiating table with the Afghan authorities, Zamir Kabulov, Zamir Kabulov said.

    "We will try to work with the Taliban, encouraging them to launch negotiations. This was the call of the conference [held in Tashkent] on all sides to persuade the Taliban to negotiate. This is what we will do," Kabulov said.

    READ MORE: Taliban Kills at Least 18 Afghani Soldiers During Assault on Military Base

    He also expressed hope that Taliban would agree to the Afghan government’s initiative to hold direct talks to settle the conflict.

    "It was us who first proposed the Russian Federation as the possible place of meeting. If Taliban does not want to go to Kabul for some reason, we are ready to provide a platform, Moscow or any other great Russian city, and all the guarantees," Kabulov said during a press conference in Moscow.

    Diplomats' Safety in Afghanistan

    File, In this Aug. 15, 2016 photo, Taliban suicide bombers stand guard during a gathering of a breakaway Taliban faction, in the border area of Zabul province, Afghanistan
    © AP Photo/ Mirwais Khan, File
    US Picking Up Taliban Interest in Afghan Peace Talks
    Moscow established contacts with members of the Taliban radical movement several years ago over concerns about threats to Russian diplomatic offices in Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan said Thursday.

    "The contacts were initially established several years ago, when we were gravely concerned about the possibility of terrorist threats to Russian [diplomatic] offices and citizens. It was important for us to clarify the Taliban's plans regarding our people. We have received assurances that they had no hostile plans regarding Russians and [Russian diplomatic] offices," Kabulov said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

    According to the diplomat, the leadership of the radical movement used these contacts to convey that it considered the United States as its greatest enemy.

    Kabulov added that the Taliban militants had asked Russia for financial assistance to purchase weapons, but to no avail.

    "We always answer that we have no money, sorry," Kabulov indicated.

    US Attempts to Corner Pakistan Counterproductive

    Moscow deems the United States' attempts to isolate Pakistan counterproductive and believes they also hinder the process of resolving the Afghan conflict, Kabulov said.

    "We believe that attempts to isolate, intimidate and corner Pakistan are counterproductive, not only for US-Pakistani relations, but also for the Afghan settlement. Because Pakistan has a lot of leverage and resources that can be used, and it can destroy any fragile peace in Afghanistan if it is forced to do so," Kabulov told a press conference at Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency in Moscow.

    Trump unveiled his new policy on Afghanistan in August. The strategy included boosting troop numbers in Afghanistan and pressuring Pakistan to do a better job of cracking down on terrorists who have found sanctuary within the country’s borders.

    In January, US President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of deceiving the United States while it received billions in US military aid for the war on terror. The US leader subsequently ordered nearly all security-related aid to be frozen.

    The two-day international conference on Afghanistan — called Peace Process, Security Cooperation and Regional Connectivity — which Tashkent hosted earlier this week was attended by the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries, EU Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini, US Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Taliban radical movement did not apply to participate.

    The situation in Afghanistan has significantly escalated within recent months, with the Taliban pursuing offensives on big cities. The rise of other terror and extremist groups, including the Daesh* terror group, has also destabilized the country.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS), Taliban are groups banned in Russia

    Related:

    US Talks with Taliban Won't Bring ‘Anything We Would Recognize as Peace'
    Taliban Confirms Senior Leader Killed by US Air Strike
    'Roaming Freely': Afghanistan Provides Proof Daesh, Taliban Trained in Pakistan
    Tags:
    Taliban, General John W. Nicholson, Zamir Kabulov, Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong Un Visits China
    Kim Jong-un Visits China
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse